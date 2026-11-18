ECHO Thrift is inviting the community to shop local and save big this Black Friday with a storewide sale offering 50 percent off all merchandise at both ECHO Thrift locations on November 27, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shoppers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection of affordable, gently used merchandise and unique finds. ECHO Thrift offers something for everyone, including: gently used clothing for men, women and children, shoes, handbags and accessories, home decor, kitchenware and small appliances, books, puzzles and toys, electronics and seasonal items, vintage and designer finds, including curated ECHO Vintage pieces.

Whether shoppers are searching for everyday essentials, holiday gifts, home furnishings, or one-of-a-kind treasures, ECHO Thrift’s Black Friday Sale offers an opportunity to find great deals while supporting a meaningful local cause.

Shopping with Purpose

Every purchase at ECHO Thrift makes a difference in the community. Proceeds benefit ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) and support its mission of helping local neighbors in need through emergency assistance, food support, clothing resources and life-stabilizing programs.

By shopping at ECHO Thrift, customers are doing more than finding great bargains. It is helping provide resources and support to individuals and families throughout the community.

The community is encouraged to mark their calendars, spread the word and arrive early to take advantage of these incredible storewide savings.

ECHO Thrift – Brandon is located at 424 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. ECHO Thrift – Bloomingdale is located 815 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://echothrift.org/.