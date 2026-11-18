Jeff’s Bagel Run Now Open In Bloomingdale

Jeff’s Bagel Run is a scratch bakery specializing in New York-style bagels, with everything made in house. It has a wide variety of bagel flavors and cream cheeses, including seasonal favorites like pumpkin chocolate sprinkle bagels and pumpkin spice cream cheese. It celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon cutting from the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

The store is located in Bloomingdale Square at 875 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 613, in Brandon and is open daily until 2 p.m. For more information, visit its website at www.jeffsbagelrun.com.

Floating Springs Celebrates One-year Anniversary

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is celebrating its one-year anniversary. It is a peaceful, welcoming space designed to help you slow down, reconnect with your body and support your overall well-being. If you’ve never experienced acupuncture or wellness care before, your first visit begins with a private consultation. It takes time to listen to your concerns, learn about your health history, lifestyle and wellness goals; and answer any questions you may have. This personalized conversation helps it understand your individual needs and develop an approach that is right for you.

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is located at 500 Vonderburg Dr. W., Ste. 214B, in Brandon. For additional information, call 813-535-0693 or visit its website at https://floatingspringsacu.com/.

PipeFlow Solutions Provides Solutions With Minimal Disruption

PipeFlow Solutions, a Florida-based underground infrastructure and trenchless pipe rehabilitation company, is proud to provide residential and commercial customers throughout Florida with innovative solutions for repairing and restoring damaged piping systems.

With one of the company’s co-founders based locally in the FishHawk community, PipeFlow Solutions has strong roots in the Tampa Bay area while proudly serving residential, commercial, multifamily and municipal customers throughout the state of Florida.

PipeFlow Solutions specializes in modern trenchless technologies that allow aging or damaged pipes to be rehabilitated with significantly less excavation, property damage and disruption than traditional pipe replacement methods. From a homeowner experiencing sewer line problems to complex commercial and municipal pipe rehabilitation projects, PipeFlow Solutions is proudly serving the state of Florida and helping customers extend the life of critical underground infrastructure.

For additional information, visit its website at www.pipeflowsolutions.com or call 973-391-3841.

Zoom Locksmith

Losing the only key to a modern car can feel like a tow-truck problem. Zoom Locksmith, a family-owned mobile locksmith serving Brandon, Riverview and the wider Tampa Bay area since 2018, said most drivers have more options than they think. The company’s free guide walks drivers through the first steps: Search before paying for a new key (retrace your steps, call the places you visited, check your rideshare app); look through the car windows, since keys locked inside make it a simpler lockout job; and check whether your auto policy or roadside plan helps with key replacement.

The full checklist is available for free in English and Spanish at www.zoomlocksmithnow.com/blog/lost-carkeys-no-spare-tampa.

Zoom Locksmith is insured and background-checked. Call 305-528-1358 or visit www.zoomlocksmithnow.com for additional information.