Valrico/Brandon-based Christian music group, Musica Deo (Music For God in Latin), just released its debut recording, Anima Christi. This record features two musical renditions (in English and Spanish) of the traditional prayer of the same name, which is a contemplation of Jesus on the cross and a recognition of His passion and might.

“Our recording of the Anima Christi combines elements from traditional and contemporary music,” commented Musica Deo’s co-founder and musical director, Ramón Martos-García. “If you listen closely, you will notice elements from classical music, ballad, pop, folk and more. I believe that blend of styles captures the essence of our ministry: to create and share with everyone God-inspired music that sounds timeless.”

Musica Deo was formed in 2025 by members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner. The ministry’s main members are local residents, Martos (piano/programming) and Milaris Rivera (vocals). They recorded English and Spanish versions of the Anima Christi at the Third Room Studios between July and August. The cover artwork was designed by Martos using an illustration created by Sergey Pykhonin.

“The hands, the cross and the red color shown on the cover encapsulate the essence of this prayer,” Martos said. “They symbolize Jesus’ passion. I think it’s a perfect representation of the music and lyrics.”

Musica Deo’s Anima Christi is available for free on most streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, etc. People who purchase the record through Bandcamp (Musica Deo’s official online store) will receive bonus materials, like an additional instrumental track, sheet music, lyrics/chords sheets and exclusive additional artwork. Proceeds will help fund the group’s next recordings.

“My hope is that our music may inspire prayer and awakens a desire to know Jesus,” concluded Rivera. “We hope to encourage someone to follow Him, strengthen their faith or simply turn a heart towards God. He will take care of the rest.”

Listen to Anima Christi on the following streaming platforms: