The Plant City Community Chorale invites the community to an inspiring and delightful concert, ‘The Hearth Within: Music of Renewal, Light & Hope,’ to be held on Sunday, December 6, at 5 p.m. at Saint Clement Roman Catholic Church, located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City.

This year’s program, themed around peace, reflection, and celebration, offers audiences an inspiring journey through diverse musical traditions. The carefully curated repertoire bridges meditative sacred compositions with joyful seasonal classics.

Highlights of the evening include the contemplative beauty of “Healing Light: A Celtic Prayer” and Johannes Brahms’ evocative choral setting of “In Stiller Nacht.” Audiences will also experience the tender warmth of “Lo, How A Rose / The Rose” and the triumphant jubilation of “Joy to the World” plus classics such as “O Holy Night” and “Love’s Pure Light (Silent Night).”

Under the direction of Coleman Flentge, the Plant City Community Chorale brings these diverse works together into a cohesive musical narrative that invites you to step away from the holiday rush and experience the peace and joy of the season.

Tickets are $25 (cash, debit cards and credit cards accepted) and are available at www.pccchorale.org, www.facebook.com/pccommunitychorale/, from any chorale member or by texting 727-424-9661. Tickets are $20 when purchased from a chorale member in advance. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of the concert. Children 12 and younger are free.

Interested in supporting your local chorale with a sponsorship or donation? Visit its website, www.pccchorale.org.