Through traffic can once again use Victoria Street between Limona Road and North Parsons Avenue. The road has been paved with temporary asphalt and has been restriped. Final restoration on Victoria Street will occur in 2027, once crews complete pressure testing on this segment of the South Hillsborough Pipeline.

On behalf of the entire project team, thank you for your patience as we work to complete this important drinking water project.

South Kings Avenue Closure Begins On November 23

Beginning as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, November 23, South Kings Avenue will close to through traffic as crews begin staging materials for upcoming South Hillsborough Pipeline open-trench construction. During this time, the sidewalk on the east side of South Kings Avenue will also close. Construction begins on Monday, November 30, and South Kings Avenue will be closed from Greenbriar Drive and just south of Vignoble Lane and Southview Drive.

Hillsborough County may temporarily relocate bus stops as construction progresses on south Kings Avenue. Parents and guardians of affected students will receive updated bus stop information directly from Hillsborough County Public Schools or their child’s school.

Motorists may detour using Center Avenue, Breezeway Court, King Drive, Southview Drive and Windy Place to John Moore Road.

Additional detour information:

Access to Kings Row Plaza, the Mobil gas station and the food truck lot will be maintained via Bloomingdale Avenue and South Kings Avenue, just north of Greenbriar Drive.

Local residential traffic south of Bloomingdale Avenue may access South Kings Avenue from Center Avenue.

Local access will be maintained throughout construction, though individual driveway access may be temporarily unavailable while crews are working directly in front of a property. When access is impacted, temporary access roads will be provided for dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs where available, or a community coordinator will assist residents with alternative parking and transportation to and from their homes.

Open-trench construction along South Kings Avenue is expected to continue for approximately six to eight months, weather permitting. A new traffic plan will be put in place once construction passes Vignoble Lane/Southview Drive. Pipeline installation will then progress toward Alafia Boulevard in early 2027. Crews will work from Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Please use caution when driving, walking or biking in the area. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.