HomeWell Care Services Joins Chamber Of Commerce

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for one of its newest members: HomeWell Care Services, owned by Raphael and Ketchine Debrosse.

The Debrosses bring more than three decades of combined care experience. HomeWell provides in-home companion care, personal care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, respite care, veterans care, transportation and posthospital support. Care is available hourly, around the clock or live-in, and it serves the surrounding communities, including Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Wimauma and Lithia.

HomeWell Care Services is located at 400 Frandorson Circle, Ste. 4218, in Apollo Beach. For more information, call 813-738-4900 or visit https://homewellcares.com/.

Floating Springs Celebrates One-year Anniversary

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is celebrating its one-year anniversary. It is a peaceful, welcoming space designed to help you slow down, reconnect with your body and support your overall well-being. If you’ve never experienced acupuncture or wellness care before, your first visit begins with a private consultation. It takes time to listen to your concerns, learn about your health history, lifestyle and wellness goals; and answer any questions you may have. This personalized conversation helps it understand your individual needs and develop an approach that is right for you.

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is located at 500 Vonderburg Dr. W., Ste. 214B, in Brandon. For additional information, call 813-535-0693 or visit its website at https://floatingspringsacu.com/.

PipeFlow Solutions Provides Solutions With Minimal Disruption

PipeFlow Solutions, a Florida-based underground infrastructure and trenchless pipe rehabilitation company, is proud to provide residential and commercial customers throughout Florida with innovative solutions for repairing and restoring damaged piping systems.

With one of the company’s co-founders based locally in the FishHawk community, PipeFlow Solutions has strong roots in the Tampa Bay area while proudly serving residential, commercial, multifamily and municipal customers throughout the state of Florida.

PipeFlow Solutions specializes in modern trenchless technologies that allow aging or damaged pipes to be rehabilitated with significantly less excavation, property damage and disruption than traditional pipe replacement methods. From a homeowner experiencing sewer line problems to complex commercial and municipal pipe rehabilitation projects, PipeFlow Solutions is proudly serving the state of Florida and helping customers extend the life of critical underground infrastructure.

For additional information visit its website at www.pipeflowsolutions.com or call 973-391-3841.

Latitudes Tours

Latitudes Tours offers daily narrated eco-tours, sunset dinner cruises and guided kayak tours through the scenic Tampa Bay Estuary and Little Manatee River. Guests can spot dolphins, manatees and native birds while learning about the area’s rich ecosystem. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cruise or an adventurous paddle, the friendly crew ensures an unforgettable experience on the water. Latitudes Tours is consistently rated at five stars on Tripadvisor and welcomes private group bookings.

Latitudes Tours is located at 650 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Call 813-641-1311 or visit its website at https://latitudestours. com/ for more information. Gift cards are also available online.

Dancing For Joy Now Providing After-school Care

Dancing For Joy, located at 11691 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is now offering after-school care for students ages 3-17. Students will be collected from local schools, and care will be provided until 6 p.m. The weekly rate of $180 also includes dance classes, homework assistance, creative playtime, educational videos and snacks, all in a safe and happy environment.

Register now via its website at www.dancingforjoy1.com. Call 813-610-0801 if you have additional questions.

PSA Apollo Beach Boating And Nautical Flea Market

The Apollo Beach Boating and Nautical Flea Market will be held on Saturday, November 21, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Tampa Sailing Squadron, located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. All proceeds will support Tampa Sailing Squadron Youth Sailing and Sea Scout Ship #185 Safe Boater Education.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person at the gate. This includes five free raffle tickets for door-prize drawings.

To exhibit, contact Bob Shaw at bob.the.sailer@gmail.com.