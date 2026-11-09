The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of NOVA Furniture with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 2. Chamber members, local business professionals and community supporters gathered to congratulate the NOVA Furniture team and welcome the business to the Brandon community.

BRCC President Amber Aaron congratulated the NOVA Furniture team on this exciting milestone and recognized the company’s investment in the local business community. Following the ribbon cutting, Aaron presented a special proclamation officially declaring October 2, 2026, as NOVA Furniture Day.

Attendees enjoyed refreshments, giveaways and networking opportunities while exploring the store’s extensive selection of furniture, mattresses and home decor. The celebration provided an opportunity for guests to learn more about NOVA Furniture and show their support for a fellow chamber member.

NOVA Furniture is a Florida-based furniture and mattress retailer dedicated to helping customers create comfortable, stylish living spaces at affordable prices. With locations in Brandon, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Stuart, the company offers a wide variety of living room, bedroom, dining room, office and outdoor furniture, along with mattresses and home accessories.

Customers can choose from a large in-stock inventory featuring popular furniture brands, flexible financing options, convenient pickup and statewide delivery. With an emphasis on affordability, selection and personalized customer service, NOVA Furniture strives to make furnishing a home a simple and enjoyable experience.

NOVA Furniture is located at 225 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, and its website is www.novafurnitureusa.com.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates the entire NOVA Furniture team on their grand opening and wishes them continued growth and success. The chamber also extends its appreciation to the members, ambassadors and community supporters who attended the celebration.