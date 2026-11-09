The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the 10-year anniversary and exciting rebrand of FlyLock Security Solutions Tampa South, formerly known as The Flying Locksmiths, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony held on October 6 at the company’s location at 6619 S. 78th St., Ste. 120, in Riverview.

The celebration brought together chamber members, business leaders and community supporters to recognize a decade of service and an exciting new chapter for the company. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and networking while learning more about FlyLock Security Solutions and its continued commitment to protecting local businesses.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and thanked everyone for coming out to support this important milestone. She then introduced Michael Broussard, owner of FlyLock Security Solutions Tampa South, who shared remarks about the business, its 10-year journey and the significance of the company’s rebrand.

FlyLock Security Solutions provides comprehensive commercial security services designed to help businesses protect its employees, customers and property. The company specializes in electronic access control, security camera systems, commercial doors and hardware, intercom systems, locks and keys, locksmith services and safes.

Serving businesses of all sizes, FlyLock develops customized security solutions ranging from securing individual entry points to managing comprehensive security systems across multiple locations. With locally operated teams supported by a nationwide network, the company combines personalized customer service, industry experience and modern security technology to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The transition from The Flying Locksmiths to FlyLock Security Solutions reflects the company’s expanded focus on comprehensive commercial security solutions while continuing the trusted service and relationships established over the past decade.

Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Melissa Canfield read a special proclamation declaring October 6, 2026, as FlyLock Security Solutions Day in recognition of the company’s 10-year anniversary, continued growth and contributions to the local business community.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Broussard and the entire FlyLock Security Solutions Tampa South team on this significant milestone and wishes them continued success as they begin this exciting new chapter.

For more information about FlyLock Security Solutions, visit the company website at www.flyinglocksmiths.com.