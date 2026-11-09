Hedges to Edges LLC, a family-run, women-owned lawn care and landscape maintenance company based in Riverview, has launched three new services built around problems local homeowners run into: HOA violation letters, the hurricane season and getting a home ready to sell.

The HOA Notice Fix is for homeowners who receive a violation letter over overgrown hedges, weedy beds, ragged edging, thin mulch or a stained driveway. The crew fixes the items on the letter and sends the homeowner before-and-after photos to forward to the HOA.

“A lot of our customers live in HOA neighborhoods, and those letters are stressful,” said Chris Hedges, lead technician. “We wanted to make it simple: Send us the letter, we take care of the yard and you get photos showing it’s done.”

The Storm-Ready Yard Check covers trimming hedges and shrubs back from windows, rooflines and AC units; hauling away loose debris and yard junk that could blow around in high winds; and checking fences and gates. After a storm, the company also handles cleanup.

The Listing-Ready Yard Reset is a one-visit refresh for home sellers and realtors ahead of listing photos and showings: mowing, edging, hedge trimming, weeding, fresh mulch, power washing and junk hauling.

Hedges to Edges is owned by Rennaye Hedges, who launched the business in July. The company works seven days a week in Tampa, New Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, FishHawk, Lithia, Apollo Beach, Ruskin and Sun City Center; is licensed and insured; and offers free estimates.

For more information, call or text 813-446-5813, email hedgestoedgesllc@gmail.com or visit https://hedgestoedges.com/.