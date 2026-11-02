The magic of Christmas returns to Apollo Beach on Saturday, December 5, at 7 p.m., as Salty Shamrock Irish Pub hosts the second annual Official Apollo Beach Christmas Tree Lighting, bringing families, friends and neighbors together for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer.

Standing 26 feet tall along U.S. 41 in front of Salty Shamrock, the beautifully decorated Christmas tree has become a festive centerpiece for the community. Surrounded by whimsical gingerbread houses and gingerbread characters, the display offers wonderful family photo opportunities throughout December.

This year’s ceremonial lighting will hold special meaning as the community honors Matthew Murray, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major, combat veteran and ATF special agent, along with his wife, Courtney, and their two children, Wyatt and Parker.

Murray dedicated his life to serving and protecting others, completing three deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom and 20 years of Marine Corps service. In December 2024, while attempting to de-escalate a violent confrontation and protect others, Murray was tragically shot and suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. His extraordinary courage, sacrifice and commitment to service embody the true spirit of community and giving.

The Murray family will be honored during this year’s tree-lighting ceremony, reminding everyone of the strength, resilience and love that bring communities together.

Guests can enjoy real snow in Florida, visits and photographs with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive holiday cocktails and live entertainment from the Shakes Society Band from 7-10 p.m. The official tree lighting takes place at 7 p.m.

Now in its second year, this family-friendly celebration has taken the place of the former Apollo Beach Golf Cart Parade, continuing the tradition of bringing the community together during the holiday season.

Everyone is invited to celebrate, create memories and experience the magic of Christmas in Apollo Beach.

Salty Shamrock Irish Pub is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

Visit www.saltyshamrock.net or follow Salty Shamrock on Facebook.