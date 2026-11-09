The 36th Annual Ruskin Seafood Festival, presented by Christopher Ligori & Associates, returns to E.G. Simmons Park, located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin, on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, November 15, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The weekend features more than 120 vendors, including 22 food vendors, plus live music on the Bobby Howard Main Stage and family acts on the Oceanville Family Stage. Families can enjoy the kids’ zone, with bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall and bungee, along with sensory-friendly areas and the Dog Bark Zone. On Sunday only, the car show features Revved Up and Roaming Oldies. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will also be on-site.

Festival food trucks and food vendors accept Seabucks only. Guests can preorder Seabucks online through Friday, November 13, at https://buy.stripe.com/3cIdRbcmagoWbE6fETgrS02 or buy them with cash or card at the Seabucks tents at the festival.

“The Seafood Festival is our signature event every year, and our community loves it! It truly captures the heart of the SouthShore.”

The Ruskin Seafood Festival is produced by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.ruskinseafoodfest.org.

About the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, based in Ruskin, supports its chamber members and the SouthShore community.

The chamber produces signature community events, including the Ruskin Veterans Day Parade and the Ruskin Seafood Festival. Learn more at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org.