Support Barrington PTSA At Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot

With the holiday season right around the corner, make Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot part of your holiday tradition while giving back to Barrington Middle School. From fall favorites to Christmas cheer, there’s something for everyone. When you shop at Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot, located at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Lumsden Road, you can help support Barrington Middle School PTSA. Just purchase your Christmas tree, pumpkins, gourds, hay, mini pumpkins, corn stalks and firewood at Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot and mention Barrington Middle School at checkout.

14th Annual Nautical Flea Market And Craft Show In Apollo Beach

Boaters, anglers and craft bargain hunters are invited to shop, eat and enjoy yourself on Saturday, November 21, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Nautical Flea Market and Craft Show.

Hosted by Tampa Sailing Squadron in conjunction with U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 75, the annual event benefits TSS Youth Sailing Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity, and Sea Scout Ship 185, a branch of Scouting America. The event has grown every year to have over 40 vendors with nearly 1000 visitors. This is a fun morning with great bargains, great hamburgers and hot dogs from its grill team, a DonutNV breakfast cart, a Doggie Style Hot Dogs cart, fresh baked goods and live music.

The Tampa Sailing Squadron is located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

Memory And More Health Awareness Event

The Vitality Respite Center of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will recognize Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November by hosting Memory and More, a community event designed to provide practical information, helpful resources and greater awareness of memory health. This free event will take place on Saturday, November 21, from 9-11 a.m.

Attendees will hear from three expert speakers who will address topics related to Alzheimer’s. Free memory screenings will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (must register at www.saumc.net; space is limited), giving community members an opportunity to take a proactive step in understanding their cognitive health or the health of loved ones.

Bell Shoals Volleyball Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness

Bell Shoals Academy Volleyball teams hosted Dig Pink volleyball games and served up hope throughout October by participating in service projects supporting women battling breast cancer and survivors.

The girls high school and middle school teams created special cards that were delivered to Lisa’s Pink Petals of Hope in Brandon as well as delivered to friends and family. They promoted awareness at their Dig Pink games on October 5 by encouraging fans to wear pink and collected donations for the Side-Out Foundation.

ECHO Hosts Music Bingo

ECHO of Brandon will bring an evening of music, fun and community connection to Voodoo Brewing Co. on Tuesday, November 17, for a special music bingo fundraiser benefiting ECHO’s mission to bridge the gap between crisis and stability for neighbors in need.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the music bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. Music bingo combines the excitement of traditional bingo with the fun of recognizing favorite songs and artists. Guests can enjoy an entertaining night out while helping support ECHO’s work providing emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to individuals and families throughout the community.

Visit www.echofl.org/music-bingo to register. Seats are limited and expected to fill quickly. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The Tuesday, November 17, South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting will be held at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sitdown luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon, at 1 p.m., its guest speaker, Karen Fortin, will present ‘Meet the Neighbors: Neighborhood Analysis Using Census Records.’

The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation. It now offers regular, vegetarian and lactose-free choices. For reservations and meal choice, please call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

HCA Florida Special Photography Project

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is inviting local high school student artists to submit their favorite digital images at 300dpi to kathleen.rogers2@hcahealthcare.com for a special photography project to provide featured art for the new emergency room serving FishHawk, Riverview and Bloomingdale, opening in 2027.

Please include the photographer’s name, high school and grade and the title of the image with each submission. Images should capture the heart of our community from local landmarks in Riverview, FishHawk and surrounding communities to stunning landscapes.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 4.

Christmas Poinsettias, Plants And Flowers Sale

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will be hosting a sale of poinsettias, flowers and plants on Saturday and Sunday, December 5-6, at the Conesa Center in Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center. The December 5 sale will be before and after the 4 p.m. Mass, and the December 6 sale will be from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Plants featured in the sale include both red and white poinsettias, amaryllis, Christmas cacti and geraniums. You can also preorder your poinsettias by contacting Karen Humphreys on 812-444-3431.