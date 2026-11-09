The holiday season is coming to life at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as Christmas Town returns from Friday, November 13, through Monday, January 4, on select dates, transforming the park into a festive destination filled with dazzling lights, holiday entertainment, seasonal treats and family-friendly experiences.

Christmas Town is included with park admission and features millions of lights throughout the park, along with more than 70 miles of illuminated displays. This year also brings several new experiences designed to add even more holiday excitement.

New attractions include Lights of Wonder, a nighttime drone show featuring dazzling drones synchronized to classic holiday music, and A Very Merry Cirque, an acrobatic holiday production. The new Christmas Town Market will also feature local artisans and festive shopping opportunities.

Returning favorites include the award-winning Christmas on Ice, Mrs. Claus’ Storytime, Three Kings Journey and the Holly Jolly Express. Families can also visit Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, meet Rudolph and his friends and experience Santa’s North Pole, where children can share their holiday wishes and take photos with Santa.

For those looking for a little more excitement, many of Busch Gardens’ popular attractions and coasters, including Iron Gwazi and Phoenix Rising, will be operating during the event. The Skyride will also be illuminated with holiday lights, offering guests a festive view of the park.

Seasonal food and drinks are another highlight, with holiday-inspired menu items, hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies available throughout the event. Christmas Town Sampler Lanyards start at $35, while a new five-punch Dessert Sampler includes a reusable hot chocolate mug.

The holiday celebration continues through New Year’s Eve, when guests can enjoy live entertainment and fireworks. Families can also celebrate with a kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve event.

“Christmas Town is Tampa Bay’s best holiday tradition that allows families to celebrate and create long-lasting memories,” said Brian Bacica, park president at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

With lights, live entertainment, holiday characters, rides and seasonal treats, Christmas Town offers families plenty of opportunities to make new holiday traditions.

For dates, hours and tickets, visit www.christmastown.com.