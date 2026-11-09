This August, Align Right Realty went through a rebranding and became Elevated Realty. While its name is changing, the foundation of its company remains the same. Elevated Realty continues under the ownership and leadership of broker/owner Lisa Tackus, with the same trusted leadership and committed agents, unwavering commitment to excellence, and dedication to customers and the Tampa Bay community.

The rebrand reflects the company’s continued growth and long-term vision while honoring the relationships built over the past seven years as a brokerage and more than 21 years of real estate experience. Rather than making a departure from that history, the Elevated Realty name connects the company’s established foundation with its aspirations for the future. It brings the focus back to the people at the heart of the business: customers seeking exceptional service, agents who need support and communities that benefit from lasting relationships.

“This rebrand represents who we have become and where we’re going,” Tackus said. “Our mission has always been to provide exceptional service, support our agents and positively impact the communities we serve. Elevated Realty reflects our commitment to raising the standard in every customer’s experience.”

Her words underscore the purpose behind the new identity: growth grounded in the same relationships and service commitments that helped shape the brokerage. The name signals a forward-looking vision while keeping those priorities at the center of the company’s next chapter.

Customers, agents and business partners can expect the same personalized service, local expertise and trusted relationships that have defined the brokerage’s success. For those who have come to know the company, the new name does not mean starting over; it represents a continuation of the connections already established. The office location, leadership and office number remain unchanged, offering familiar points of contact as the brokerage moves forward under its new identity. That continuity places the emphasis on maintaining relationships rather than simply introducing a new brand.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our customers, agents, referral partners and community,” Tackus said.

Elevated Realty is a locally owned, independent real estate brokerage serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding communities. Guided by the philosophy of “Raising the standard,” the company is committed to delivering exceptional service.

To learn more, visit its www.elevatedrealtyfl.com or call 813-563-5995. Its office is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.