Chabad of Brandon & SouthShore is excited to invite women and girls ages 10 and up to a beautiful afternoon of tradition, inspiration, and community at its upcoming J’adore Challah Bake & Brunch, taking place on Sunday, November 22, at 12 Noon at the Chabad House, located at 11412 McMullen Rd. in Riverview.

This special event will bring women and girls of all backgrounds and levels of experience together to discover the joy and meaning of baking challah, the traditional braided bread enjoyed at Jewish Shabbat and holiday meals.

Participants will enjoy a hands-on challah-baking experience, learning how to prepare and braid their own challah dough while exploring the spiritual significance of this cherished Jewish tradition. The afternoon will also feature a delicious brunch and opportunities to connect with friends, meet new people and enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

More than simply a baking workshop, the J’adore Challah Bake & Brunch is an opportunity to celebrate Jewish womanhood, strengthen community bonds and experience the beauty of traditions passed down through generations.

“Challah baking is so much more than preparing bread. It is a meaningful tradition that connects Jewish women across generations and around the world,” said Tzippy Rubashkin of Chabad of Brandon & SouthShore. “We hope every participant leaves feeling inspired, connected, and uplifted.”

All baking supplies and aprons will be provided; no prior baking experience is necessary.

Admission is $36 per person, or $25 for CAA (Chabad Active Adults) members. The RSVP deadline is Sunday, November 15.

Community members also have the opportunity to sponsor the event in honor or memory of a loved one for $360.

Advance registration is required. To reserve a spot or learn more, visit www.jewishbrandon.com/rsvp or call 813-461- 4505.

About Chabad of Brandon & SouthShore

Chabad of Brandon & SouthShore is dedicated to creating a welcoming and vibrant Jewish community through educational, cultural, religious and social programs for individuals and families of all ages and backgrounds. Through meaningful experiences and community gatherings, Chabad strives to make Jewish traditions accessible, relevant and inspiring.