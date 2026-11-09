A weekly gathering of local veterans recently became an opportunity to support an important piece of Hillsborough County veterans’ history.

At the October 28 breakfast meeting of Bob’s Vets Brandon, Valrico resident, veteran and author Roland Tiso presented a $500 check to Connie White, one of the local veterans helping lead fundraising efforts for the Women Veterans Monument planned for Hillsborough County’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The monument is being created to honor the women who have served in the United States military. A dedication ceremony is planned for June 2027.

Tiso, who has previously shared his experiences as a veteran and author with the local community, is currently completing his second book, Soldiering in Hard Times. His $500 contribution came as an advance connected to the book and was donated in support of the monument project.

White and the fundraising team at AMVETS Post 44 have also been actively working to raise awareness and financial support for the monument. The group received another check during the October 26 monthly meeting of the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County. Veterans Council President Joe Muhlberger was on hand for the presentation.

The support reflects the strong network of veterans and community members working together to recognize the contributions of those who have served.

Bob’s Vets Brandon is approaching its eight-month anniversary and has become a regular gathering place for veterans, active-duty service members and community supporters. Hosted by KeishaMarie Douglas, Bob’s Vets Brandon meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Bob Evans, located at 10119 Horace Ave. in Brandon.

The informal weekly breakfast provides an opportunity for veterans to connect, share experiences and hear from guest speakers and local organizations. There are no membership fees, dues or attendance requirements, and veterans and community supporters are welcome to attend.

Douglas’ Veterans Wing Women, which has also been active in supporting local veterans, recently received nonprofit status.

With the Women Veterans Monument now moving toward its planned 2027 dedication, local veterans continue to demonstrate that service and community support extend well beyond military duty.