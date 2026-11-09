The Eisenhower Middle School boys basketball team has been dominant the last two seasons, winning every game and claiming two county championships. They beat Farnell Middle School 44-33 in the county championship, going 9-0 in the process.

“I was excited and proud of our team because all of our hard work paid off,” said team captain Amare Young. “I enjoyed playing with my teammates, competing together and building a bond as a family.”

The program has seen a huge turnaround under fifth-year Head Coach Otis White. In his first two years they went 2-4, and in his third year they went 5-0 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. They have gone undefeated and have won two straight county championships in his fourth and fifth seasons. He was assisted by coach Jamon Cox. The program has never won back-to-back championships until now. The last championship the Generals won before 2025 was in 2016.

“I was happy and excited, but it didn’t feel like last year because last year was harder and more challenging, which made it better,” said team captain Aiden Daniels. “I enjoyed the people and being with my friends and having coach White as a coach again and playing as a team.”

White said that his team worked hard and his players were coachable and willing to learn, which made his job much easier. He said that the team’s full-court press led to many fast-break scoring chances.

“They are all good kids. I tried to build a culture of a real student athlete, with the emphasis being on the student part, and the fact that they all are very respectful and good kids, for them to be willing to listen to me when I’m very passionate and intense –– I can yell and get on them and hold them accountable, they all can take it and understand that it comes from a place of love,” said White. “They don’t complain, they don’t talk to the refs and they don’t show any emotion, they just handled their business. I’m proud of the fact that they are all hardworking kids.”

The roster includes Kolton Adkins, Dahmani Cox, Memphis Culbertson, Aiden Daniels, Stephen Fray Jr., Ricky Huynh, Terry Johnson Jr., Sean Kinsey, Jabniel Pacheco Maldonado, Sebastian Ramirez, Rick Salmon Jr., Jonathan Segura, Joseph Taylor, Kallum Tyler Jr., Amare Young and Kyson Young.

“I was excited that we went back–to– back,” said team captain Salmon. “I will remember how we had fun practices, and we were serious when we needed to be.”

The team is going on a victory tour this offseason with many exciting upcoming events, such as the Orion180 Tip-off Classic at the Benchmark International Arena.

“We accomplished something that these young men are going to remember for the rest of their lives, and I just want to get them promoted as much as possible,” said White.