A favorite chair, a treasured collection or cherished keepsakes can help a new residence feel like home. At The Gallery Tampa, residents are encouraged to bring those personal touches with them as they settle into an upscale community designed around comfort, convenience and care.

“We don’t care how many holes they put in the walls,” Executive Director Launa Moore said, highlighting the community’s openness to residents personalizing their new homes.

That sense of belonging extends beyond each residence. Shared gathering spaces, dining venues and activities are designed to bring neighbors together, encouraging new friendships and helping residents feel at home within the community.

The community is centrally located at 930 Experience Loop along Bell Shoals Road in Valrico, south of Bloomingdale Avenue and north of the FishHawk Boulevard/Boyette Road intersection.

The first resident moved in on November 1, with several more having arrived the following day. The 17-acre community brings independent living, assisted living and memory support together on one campus. Moore said residents can move between levels of care while staying at The Gallery, and couples can live in different care areas within the community.

The community features 202 residences: 115 independent living homes, including six villas and 24 flats; 45 assisted living residences; and 42 memory support residences.

Interiors were created by Senior By Design, a Dallas, Texas-based interior design firm, around The Gallery’s art theme. The team selected high-end materials and furnishings shipped from its Dallas warehouse.

Comfort guided the choices, especially for the chairs. Designers considered seat height, cushion firmness and supportive armrests to make sitting down and getting up more comfortable. Tastefully selected art complements the interiors throughout public spaces and residential corridors. Large windows and natural materials connect the interiors with the campus’ mature trees.

Other design details came from abroad. Moore said the curtains were hand-stitched in Portugal and the mirrored ceiling was inspired by a design found in Barcelona. A custom teal Yamaha piano stands in the independent living lobby alongside areas for residents and guests to gather.

That attention to detail continues in memory care, which has an open, bright design; high ceilings; and nurses on staff. Meals are thoughtfully tailored to help residents feel comfortable and enjoy a familiar sense of home.

Dining is another part of daily life. The five venues include the Golden Marlin Bar, Little Marlin Restaurant, Gulfstream Restaurant, a cocktail bar and bistro, and a specialty raw bar. Private dining rooms are also available, and The Gallery offers a continental breakfast.

Moore said executive chef David Dunn came from Meat Market, while chef de cuisine Corey Pitts previously cooked for the Buccaneers and Detroit Pistons. The team also includes line cooks from Bern’s Steak House and Meat Market.

Residents also have access to a salon with a men’s barber section and pedicure chairs, a theater, activity rooms, an art studio, a media room, a fitness center, a resort-style pool and a pickleball court.

Outside, the campus includes a dog park, an outdoor kitchen and grilling area and a 5-acre nature preserve offering opportunities for birdwatching. Residents may bring pets of any size, provided they are friendly with people and other animals.

The team also includes Nick McLaughlin, director of sales; Michele Rivard, lead resident services; and Shannon VanderKooy, leasing counselor.

Many residents are local people looking to downsize while staying close to the places and routines they know, Moore said. Chauffeured and scheduled trips help residents stay connected to favorite restaurants, shops, churches and other familiar destinations, making it easier to maintain the everyday connections that make the area feel like home. Wesley Elias, director of resident experience, coordinates events and outings, giving residents opportunities to enjoy familiar favorites and discover new ones.

The leasing center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment on weekends.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 813-642-4430.