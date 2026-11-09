Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 2. Chamber members, community leaders and guests gathered to welcome the new business and celebrate its commitment to providing a fun, family-friendly haircut experience for children throughout the Riverview community.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and congratulated owner Joni Borawski on this exciting milestone. Aaron invited Borawski to share information about the business and the unique experience Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids brings to local families.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids is a children’s hair salon designed to transform an ordinary haircut into a memorable adventure. Featuring themed vehicle chairs, video games, cartoons and special treats, the salon provides an entertaining and welcoming environment where children can feel comfortable and excited about their visits. With an emphasis on quality service and customer satisfaction, Sharkey’s strives to create positive experiences for children while building lasting relationships with parents and families.

The grand opening celebration reflected the salon’s playful and family-oriented atmosphere, with guests enjoying balloon twisting, face painting and opportunities to connect with fellow chamber members and community supporters.

Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Lawrence Barnes presented a special proclamation declaring October 2, 2026, as Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids Day, recognizing the business’ grand opening and its addition to the local business community.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids is located at 13163 U.S. 301 in Riverview, and its website is https://sharkeyscutsforkidsriverview.com/.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Borawski and the entire Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids team on their grand opening and looks forward to supporting their continued growth and success.

“We are excited to welcome Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids to our chamber community and celebrate another business investing in the Riverview area,” said the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.