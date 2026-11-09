The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will return to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 18, bringing another postseason college football matchup to Tampa just days before Christmas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., with the game broadcast live on ESPN. The bowl, owned and operated by ESPN Events, will feature two teams selected from a pool that includes programs from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and American Conference. The participating teams will be announced later in the season.

The annual event has become a holiday-season tradition for Tampa Bay football fans, while also providing an opportunity for local businesses, families and fan groups to gather for pregame tailgates, holiday parties and other celebrations surrounding the game.

Last year’s Gasparilla Bowl featured a dominant performance by NC State, which defeated Memphis 31-7. The Wolfpack jumped to a 31-7 halftime advantage and went on to earn its first bowl victory since 2017.

NC State linebacker Caden Fordham was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after recording 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a 55-yard interception return. He became the first defensive player in Gasparilla Bowl history to receive MVP honors.





The NC State defense held Memphis to seven points, marking the second-lowest scoring output in Gasparilla Bowl history. The Wolfpack also established a bowl record by scoring 31 points in the first half.

“Each year, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl continues to elevate its profile in postseason events in college football, and we’re thrilled to return to Raymond James Stadium this December,” said Scott Glaser, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and ESPN Events.

Union Home Mortgage, which has partnered with the bowl for several years, will again serve as the event’s title sponsor.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Gasparilla Bowl and build on the success we’ve shared over the years,” said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage.

Ticket information for the 2026 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will be announced later this fall. Additional information is available at www.gasparillabowl.com.