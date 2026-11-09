Tampa Electric’s award-winning Manatee Viewing Center opened for the 2026-27 season on November 1 — its 40th anniversary year — welcoming visitors back to one of the Tampa Bay area’s most popular destinations.

The cownose rays are now living year-round in the Manatee Viewing Center’s touch tank as permanent residents. This avoids stressing the animals when moving them to another home for the summer. During the offseason, the gentle creatures will be available as ambassadors for summer campers.

Other improvements since last season:

A new shelter provides shade for visitors awaiting tram pickup on the south end of the parking lot.

Freshwater turtles have a new habitat at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, including underwater views.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s fish hatchery is now open to the public.

New solar-powered charging tables have been installed, to replace a few that were damaged by hurricanes.

The Tom Hernandez Clean Energy Center will be improved throughout the season.

“The Manatee Viewing Center has always been a special place where people can experience the wonders of Florida up close, and now we’re excited to have the rays make their permanent home here, too,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “Whether you’re watching manatees in the wild or getting an upclose look at the rays, it’s a chance to connect with nature and see environmental stewardship in action.”

Admission and parking are free.

Why Manatees Gather At Tampa Electric

Since the early 1970s, manatees have sought refuge from the cold in the warm water canal at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach.

When Tampa Bay’s water temperature drops to 68 degrees or below, manatees gather in the canal. Sometimes hundreds of manatees can be seen at once. On one very cold day last season, a record 2,100 manatees congregated in the canal. About 190 manatees have been documented returning to the canal for more than 20 years. One remarkable manatee has returned for more than four decades. The area is a state and federal manatee sanctuary.

The Manatee Viewing Center draws nearly 400,000 visitors each season and has welcomed more than 8.7 million visitors. Admission and parking are free.

The center is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily from November 1 through April 15, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, when it is closed. On Christmas Eve, the center closes at 3 p.m. Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended. Trained service animals are permitted.

For more information, visit www.tampaelectric.com/manatee or call 813-228-4289.