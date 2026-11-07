Santa Claus is making his festive return to Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, where family holiday traditions come to life and Christmas memories are made.

Santa makes his grand arrival on Saturday, November 7, at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off the Christmas season. Beginning Sunday, November 8, and continuing through Christmas Eve, Santa’s Wonderland will feature free studio-quality photos with Santa, kids’ crafts and holiday giveaways.

Santa’s Magical Arrival Celebration

With sleigh bells ringing and excitement filling the air, Santa will make his grand entrance at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations on November 7 at 5 p.m. local time. Families are invited to share in the wonder of the season at this free outdoor Christmas celebration featuring seasonal treats, festive holiday cheer and a free mini reindeer plush giveaway while supplies last.

An Annual Holiday Tradition

Since 2008, Santa’s Wonderland has become a beloved holiday tradition at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, providing millions of free holiday photos and creating countless happy memories for kids of all ages. Now entering its 18th season, Santa’s Wonderland continues to be the ultimate destination for free holiday magic, joyful memories and family fun.

Free Festive Family Fun

Starting Sunday, November 8, families can visit Santa’s Wonderland in-store to receive a free 4-by-6 studio-quality photo with Santa, as well as a free shareable video. Additional photo packages are available for purchase, with CLUB members receiving 20 percent off.

Visitors can enjoy special holiday giveaways during weekday visits while supplies last, including:

Santa Ornament Crafts, from Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 27.

Bass Sticker-By-Number Sheet, from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 18.

Santa’s Wonderland offers plenty of ways for youngsters to embrace the holiday spirit. Kids can enjoy festive crafts and interactive activities, then drop off a letter in Santa’s mailbox. Those who include an email address with their letter will receive a merry message back from Santa.

Schedule Your Magical Moment

Families can take advantage of free reservations, available up to seven days in advance. By reserving a time online at www.basspro.com/santa or www.cabelas.com/santa, guests can enjoy a smoother holiday experience and spend more time creating lasting Christmas memories. Walk-ins are always welcome and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Christmas Tales

At 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from November 10 to December 22, experience story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus as they read Christmas classics to families. Following story time, Santa will take a photo with all participating families. Separate reservations are required and open seven days in advance.

Merry Morning Breakfast

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, gather for a festive breakfast with Santa and his helpers. Separate reservations are required, with a maximum of four individuals per family. Each family will take home a free Santa hat cup and a 4-by-6 photo. Reservations open on Saturday, November 28.

Bass Pro Shops Brandon is located at 10501 Palm River Rd. For reservations, visit the website at www.basspro.com.