The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of Methodica Notary & Signing Services with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 1. Chamber members, ambassadors and community supporters gathered to congratulate owner Dayrin ‘Day’ Acosta and welcome her business to the chamber community.

BRCC President Amber Aaron opened the ceremony by welcoming attendees and introducing Acosta, who shared information about her new business, the services she offers and her commitment to providing professional, reliable and convenient notary services to individuals, families and businesses throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Methodica Notary & Signing Services specializes in mobile notarization and certified loan signing services, bringing the convenience of a professional notary directly to clients at their preferred locations. With a focus on professionalism, precision and discretion, the company assists clients with a variety of important documents, including powers of attorney, affidavits, estate planning documents, real estate transactions, certified copies and loan signing packages.

As a Florida notary public and certified notary signing agent, Acosta serves individuals, families, attorneys, title companies and real estate professionals. Methodica also offers bilingual services in English and Spanish, helping make the notarization process more accessible to the diverse communities of Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee and Pinellas counties.

For attorneys and title companies, Methodica provides additional support services, including offsite document execution, witness coordination, document scanning, packaging and courier assistance. With evening and Saturday appointments available, the business strives to accommodate clients who need flexibility beyond traditional business hours.

Following the ceremonial ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Joseph Brace presented a special proclamation officially declaring October 1, 2026, as Methodica Notary & Signing Services Day, recognizing this important milestone and celebrating the business’ commitment to serving the community.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Acosta on the opening of Methodica Notary & Signing Services and looks forward to supporting her continued growth and success. The chamber also extends its appreciation to the members, ambassadors and community supporters who attended the celebration and demonstrated the power of local businesses supporting one another.

For more information about Methodica Notary & Signing Services, visit https://methodicanotary.com/ or contact 305-968-1376.

Methodica’s service area includes FishHawk, Lithia, Riverview, Brandon, Valrico and surrounding Tampa Bay communities.